JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin school is recognized for how it educates its students.

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School has been named to the AP School Honor Roll. It’s a brand new recognition focusing on Advanced Placement classes and their impact on students.

T.J. offers 22 A-P classes starting as early as sophomore year. Students, like senior Allison Ding, said they are challenging to take, but in a good way.

“Especially around A.P. – the teachers will go harder, and just like the environment we’re in, everyone is like, ‘Oh my God!’ so it is a little bit different,” said Ding.

“It’s really exciting to be selected for this. I think our school does great things for a lot of A.P. classes. Our students do incredibly well compared with state results and the national results. And it’s very exciting to be recognized for that,” said Katherine Lynch, T.J. math teacher.

The school received Platinum Level recognition, the top of four levels, including Bronze, Silver, and Gold.