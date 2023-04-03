JOPLIN, Mo. — A youngster from Joplin is preparing to represent Team USA in a world championship competition in Japan. By ‘youngster’, we mean really young — he’s 3.

Three-year-old Sylas McCain has been riding a Strider bike for as long as he’s been walking.

He started on a balance bike to learn the basics, and from there — it became a fun family activity.

“And he just kind of grew to love it. As soon as he started walking, we introduced the bike and he was walking with it and balancing on it, and it just kind of took off from there. He knows it’s coming, we’ve mentioned like racing and like, we’ll go outside and get on our bikes and be like, ‘You want to race?’ and like, so he knows that he’s going to be racing,” said Zanna Duckworth, Sylas’ Mom.

Last year, at only two years old, he competed in his first Strider race in Bentonville.

That’s where he placed 5th out of 64 kids.

That’s also how his opportunity arose, to compete in this year’s Strider World Cup Race in Osaka Japan.

He’s one of 10 kids in the entire country who will represent Team USA — two wheels at a time.

His mom says she couldn’t wait for the email to come.

“I definitely checked my email every day until they released the kids that were accepted. I mean, I was excited, but to be honest, we thought he might now make it, he’s probably not going to be accepted. So when we got the email, it was a little nerve-wracking because we’re going to Japan now. Which means we have to raise money to go to Japan. We have to buy the tickets to get to Japan. So, it was exciting and scary at the same time,” said Sylas’ Mom.

Of course, going all the way to Japan is not cheap.

So, with the help of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, and its Full Potential Program, the family is raising $7,500 through a Gofundme page.

It’s through that program that the Alliance of Southwest Missouri will match funds of up to $500.

The family has until May 23rd to raise the money, the day before they’re set to leave for Japan.

“One of our missions is really to prevent substance misuse in the communities that we serve. And so, we recognize that one of the things that we can do is try to add protective factors into a child’s life. And so, if a kid is able to get plugged into something at a young age, like a sport or an extra-curricular activity that they love, we know that they’re more likely to maybe make a connection with a safe, trusted adult that maybe they don’t otherwise have access to,” said Kate Kelley, Full Potential Program Coordinator, The Alliance of SWMO.

This first-ever World-Championship two-day race will be held May 27th and May 28th, featuring 2,000 kids, ages two through six.

If you’d like to help support Sylas’ journey, you can visit the family’s Gofundme, here.