JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people learned all about the artwork of Missouri Native, Thomas Hart Benton.

Joan Stack, curator of the “State Historical Society of Missouri” presented their work to a crowd, today at the “Spiva Center for the Arts”.

For the first time in history, all 91 of Benton’s lithographs were on display inside one exhibit.

Benton was interested in making artwork that represented everyday Americans and creating affordable original artwork for people in rural areas.

Stack says a lot of Benton’s art is simply art with a purpose.

“It was really exciting to be able to bring Benton’s artwork back to the region where he was born, because he was born in Neosho, Missouri. He worked in Joplin as a teenager. So this is his old stomping grounds. So to bring his work here, where people you know, are proud to have this native son, who came from Joplin to bring this really comprehensive collection of his lithographs here was really exciting,” said Joan Stack, Curator, State Historical Society of MO.

Benton’s last signed mural “Joplin at the Turn of the Century” is also on display at Joplin City Hall.