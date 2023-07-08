JOPLIN, Mo. — A large unique piece of Joplin’s history receives new owners today (Saturday).

“It will be there forever, 100 years from now it’ll still look just like that,” said Tyson Garvin, historic homeowner.

Three unusual historic Joplin homes went up for auction today.

The multi-real estate features a 1940 Tudor, a 1949 Lustron house, and a terracotta roof Spanish-style home.

Now previous owner of the estate Tyson Garvin tells us each home features several unique characteristics.

“The Lustron house is probably the more well-known weird one that it’s a metal house. It was built in 1949. They were a kit home you built it together it’s all metal there’s no wood in it there’s no drywall in it. And like the paint on the outside is baked-on enamel, it’s not been painted. So even though it’s all shiny and looks brand new that’s from 1949. It would technically outlive the pyramids,” said Garvin.

Two out of three of the homes sold today.

The Lustron house sold for $92,000 and the Spanish-style home went for $70,000.