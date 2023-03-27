JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of area high school students will be putting their legal skills to the test this weekend.

The closest most teenagers come to the legal profession is by watching shows about that vocation on television.

That’s not the case for Jayla Hunter and Asa Bodenhorn.

This weekend, they and seven other Joplin High School students will be competing at the Missouri State Mock Trial Championship.

What’s their goal this year?

“Winning state, making it to nationals, and hopefully, if we get the chance, doing well at nationals too,” said Asa Bodenhorn, JHS Student Attorney.

Both students were part of last year’s team that also made it to the state championship in the St. Louis area, an amazing feat considering it was the first time in almost 20 years the school even had a team.

Bodenhorn is one of the team’s three attorneys.

“I function as like a real lawyer, I conduct a direct examination, cross-examination, both of those are memorized, uh my co-attorneys, one conducts the opening statement, the other conducts the closing statement, I just do cross and direct, my witness is actually Jayla,” said Bodenhorn.

“And my job is to learn is to learn the background, learn my story and then I’m also given lines that I have to like memorize and my attorney will ask me these questions on direct and I will like to say them and I have to know my story well enough to be able to handle a cross-examination,” said Jayla Hunter, J.H.S. Student Witness.

Ironically, neither student plans on going into law in college, but Justin Crawford, who works for the school district and is an attorney and says the talent is there.

“So like when we went to regional’s, the judges that were there were actually sitting judges, and so, and they’re also judged by practicing attorneys, and so they received some very fine compliments that they looked and sounded um just as much as any attorneys would that are often in court,” said Justin Crawford, Dir., Human Resources, Joplin Schools.

Bodenhorn plans on teaching and Hunter is going into public relations and both say the experience has given them confidence when it comes to public speaking.

The competition takes place in Kansas City.