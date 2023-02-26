JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce” is putting out an “All-Call” for local remote workers.

The chamber will host an event focusing on remote workers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the chamber’s headquarters.

The inspiration for the event stems from “The Wall Street Journal” ranking Joplin as the number two best city to work from home in.

This event will provide support and fellowship for those who have recently moved to Joplin and work remotely here, and also promote building connections with community members.

“Oftentimes, when you are a remote worker, you’re somewhat isolated, don’t have a lot of connections with people throughout the day, and this is just a way for them to learn a little bit more about what the Joplin area has to offer, as far as activities, but also for them to build, uh, a connection and network of individuals who also live in the community,” said Erin Slifka, JACC Marketing & Communications Manager.

Again, this event is Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at the “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce”.

To learn more about this event, visit the chamber’s website, here.