JOPLIN, Mo. — A local restaurant owner is expanding his business in Joplin.

“It’s more of a passion to me, it’s not like oh I’m going to make tons of money, I’m not that way,” said Orlando Bevilacqua, Owner of WiseGuys and New York Pizza and Deli.

That’s a big reason why the owner of “WiseGuys Italian American Comfort Foods” — which is located on East 7th Street — is using the recent closure of “Carmines Woodfired Pizza” on South Joplin Avenue — to get back in the pizza game.

“When I met Bill and he was doing this, like I said, it gave me hope that people are going back to actually good, quality pizza, and that’s why I’m here,” said Bevilacqua.

He says it hasn’t always been this way — which led to his departure from the industry back in the 90s.

“People were just eating, just not very good quality pizza — and they were okay with it. So that kinda turned me off a little bit,” said Bevilacqua.

Now — he’s in the process of opening — what will be — “New York Pizza and Deli” in the old Carmine’s building.

This is something he’s been working on — since college.

“When I got my MBA, my thesis was ‘NYPD’, New York Pizza and Deli… So I put that as my thesis, which I passed of course, and when this happened I was like, ‘hey, let’s put that school thing to work,” said Bevilacqua.

Bevilacqua moved from Italy to the United States when he was 12-years-old — and has made it his goal to keep authentic Italian style pizza here in the Four States.

“I will have four or five pizzas that are indicative of Italy, in other words these pizzas wherever you go all over Italy, these are the standard. I’ll have four or five which will have no modifications, no nothing, because I want to keep the integrity of the pizza and the flavor the same as they have over in Italy,” said Bevilacqua.

Don’t worry – “WiseGuys” isn’t going anywhere.

“My wife said, ‘okay now, I know you love the pizza business but just don’t forget that WiseGuys is there, you gotta take care of WiseGuys as well’ and I will, I will take care of WiseGuys, always,” said Bevilacqua.

Bevilacqua says his plan is to have the new restaurant up and running by Friday, September 15th.