JOPLIN, Mo. — If you made a stop at “Northpark Mall” in Joplin, today (Saturday) – you probably saw some furry friends in an empty store window.

The Joplin Humane Society’s “Tiny Tigers Cat Lounge” is back.

And this year – the Humane Society is overwhelmed with over 300 cats and kittens looking for those forever homes.

Yesterday, we told you how the Humane Society is beyond busy with over 600 animals – especially big dogs.

That influx of animals usually happens this time of year, but the current numbers have put a strain on staff and the animals they’re caring for.

Volunteers say presenting the kittens in a different space allows for both the pets and the people to bond better – to help aid in the adoption process.

“A lot of animals don’t show well in a kennel or a cage. This is a lot different so that they can kind of see how the cats will act in a home environment, rather than in a kennel where they don’t have a lot of space to run around and play with others,” said Chloey Hensley, volunteer manager, Joplin Humane Society.

And if you couldn’t make it to the cat lounge today – that’s okay.

The Humane Society will keep its pop-up shop in the “Northpark Mall” open on Fridays and weekends until July 9th.

On Fridays and Saturdays – the hours are from noon until 7 pm.

And on Sunday – it’s noon to 6 pm.