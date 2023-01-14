JOPLIN, Mo. — A new local art exhibit is about making connections.

It’s called “The Thread That Connects” by artist and storyteller, Holly Wilson.

You can find it at the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” inside the “Spiva Center for the Arts”.

The collection contains many delicate pieces of art, like photography and sculptures made of glass, clay, bronze, and sterling silver.

Some pieces were made 20 years ago, while others were just recently created.

Wilson says each masterpiece was inspired by her children, culture, history, and current topics in society, like climate change.

Every single piece of art has specific messages within them.

Wilson’s art also reminds us to slow down and notice art in everyday life.

“To me, I think this idea that you realize how connected we are as a people, and though we have diverse stories, we’re aware of them and that we carry that knowledge. I think that’s really critical,” said Holly Wilson, Artist, The Thread That Connects.

Wilson’s exhibit is displayed at the “Spiva Center for the Arts”.

It will be there until March 4th.