JOPLIN, Mo. — The numbers still aren’t great for a local organization.

Officials with the “Salvation Army of Jasper-Newton county” are hoping for a last-minute financial push in hopes of meeting their latest fundraising goal.

The annual campaign — which started in November and ran through December – is currently $126,000 short of its $450,000 goal.

They’ve been given an extension — the end of this month — to reach the goal.

The money is used to help pay for the organization’s many programs throughout the year.

“If we don’t meet our overall goal, we’ll just have to make the adjustments throughout the entire year. We still will keep our program running, but it just has to be at a different pace than what we’re used to, and so we want to make sure that we keep things going as smoothly as we can throughout this next year, but with that $126,000 shortfall from our fundraising efforts, there’ll just have to be just some adjustments made,” said Nathan Hicks, Salvation Army.

Monetary donations can be made online — or dropped off at the organization’s offices in Joplin or Carthage.

If you would like more info on how to help, please visit the Salvation Army’s website, here.