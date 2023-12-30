JOPLIN, Mo. — As we end 2023, we’re taking a look back in time in Joplin – continuing with the beginnings of Memorial Hall.

Joplin voters approved a special election in 1923 – giving the green light to build the gathering space.

The outcome was three to one in favor of the building.

It’s the 8th and Joplin site, which at the time was familiar to Joplin residents for something very different.

“They vote for this $250,000 structure. They find the location for it, and that’s former Central High School, and that’s where the building is today. And so, these seeds of Memorial Hall begin 100 years ago in 1923,” said Brad Belk, MSSU Comm. Historian.

That vote in 1923 would take a few months to turn into construction, with work getting underway in August of 1924.