JOPLIN, Mo. — Beautiful weather today and this evening for a neighborhood block party — And there was one outside of Kelsey Norman Elementary in Joplin.

The Joplin Police Department has hosted one at different locations throughout town once a month since May.

Visitors were able to play an assortment of games, grab some complimentary eats, and view emergency vehicles.

A good way to entertain everyone — but an even better way to strengthen the relationship between residents and law enforcement.

“Oh, it’s been wonderful. We’ve had a lot of good community interactions. We’ve been able to host ’em at water parks here in Joplin. We’ve been able to just let people come and talk to us in a very relaxed environment, which is really important for us. So where we can hear their concerns and the things that they’re excited about,” said Capt. Austin Wolf, JPD.

This was the department’s final block party of the summer.