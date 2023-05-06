JOPLIN, Mo. — Cars were cruisin’ through Joplin tonight (Saturday).

The Joplin Lock and Key Cruise Nights kicked off at 7 PM.

Spectators checked out all kinds of motor vehicles — from cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

Local businesses opened parking lots for drivers and onlookers to be able to relax and enjoy the show.

Cruisin’ Main, the Organization responsible for putting these events on, say they love being able to bring so many people in the community together.

“Back in the day, this was a way for people to come in and hang out and enjoy each other’s company. All we ask is when you come out and cruise, it doesn’t matter what you’re driving, keep it slow, be respectful, and just have fun,” said David Clevenger co-owner Cruisin’ Main.

If you missed the fun tonight, there are more cruises to come.

They’re held on the first Saturday of every month through October, and are always free and open to the public.