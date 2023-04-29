JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a big day for the Joplin Empire Market — it’s their 5th birthday.

The market held various activities during their birthday bash event, to go along with the normal market shopping scene.

Those included a birthday cake cutting, a petting zoo with alpacas, goats, ducklings, and a bunny, along and a chance to meet animals from the Joplin Humane Society.

Attendees could also sign their birthday greetings on the ground with sidewalk chalk, and also on a large birthday card.

Market leaders say their vision of the market has exceeded their expectations in its first five years.

“So, we’re just really excited to see what we dreamed of – five years ago – finally coming to fruition – and we’ve got no plans to stop. So, we are continuing our growth projection into the next five years and we have plenty more plans…this is not the top for us. We’ve got plenty more plans of what we expect to build this into,” said Lindsay Gagnon, Empire Market Director for Downtown Joplin Alliance.

Market organizers say some of those plans include adding more ADA-accessible restrooms inside the building – along with expansions of both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Just last fall, a community commercial kitchen was also completed inside the facility.