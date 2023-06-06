JOPLIN, Mo. — Former President John F. Kennedy – American aviator Charles Lindbergh – and the Goodyear Blimp all share something in common.

Have you ever heard of “Southwest Air Fast Express”? It was the first to provide commercial air service into and out of the Joplin Regional Airport back in the 1930s.

Currently, United Express has that contract.

In between those carriers have been several airlines, including Missouri-based Ozark, Frontier, Trans World, and American Eagle.

“It just kind of happened that the June events for the Sesquicentennial are somewhat all transportation-related and this one kicked off here in the Joplin Terminal, this is about commercial aviation in Joplin through the histories, it goes all the way back to the 1900s up through today so folks will be able to see the different types of airlines, the different services that have come into the Joplin Airport.”

Not only have the planes and the companies that have provided service over the years changed, but how about the ticket costs of flying out of Joplin to Tulsa for just over ten bucks, to St. Louis for 20 dollars and change, and to Chicago for less than 38 dollars sound right about now?

This particular exhibit will be up through the month of June, but there are other historical items that are on permanent display here at the terminal.

And do you know how many terminals there have been in the city’s existence?

“This is technically the third terminal for the City of Joplin, the original airport was out by the Schifferdecker Park area as the short-lived aviation port, it was for the old grass runways, it was considered the Joplin airport, and then this terminal has been here about 15 years now, it’s, it’s very successful and used daily,” said Tuttle.

Notable people and aircraft have been to the Joplin Regional Airport, including the Spirit of St. Louis pilot Charles Lindbergh, John F. Kennedy, Air Force One, a World War Two bomber, and the Goodyear Blimp.