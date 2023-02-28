JOPLIN, Mo. — When you think of Joplin’s main newspaper, you might think of the Joplin Globe, or if you’re thinking way back when — The Joplin Herald.

Back in the 1920s, the African American population had their own newspaper for several years.

If you’ve seen the most recent mural in downtown Joplin but don’t know where the term Joplin Uplift comes from, you may be surprised to learn where it originates.

It was the name of a newspaper dating back to the 1920s, specifically for African Americans living in the Joplin area.

“It was named the “Joplin Uplift” after the “Uplift Movement,” the Uplift Movement was a movement that happened in the ’20s, basically it was called the “Racial Uplift” and the idea was that it was through education and communication and political involvement that the black people at that time could be empowered,” said Nanda Nunnelly, President, Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.

Nunnelly says it was started by an African American Veteran of the first world war by the name of Augustus Tutt. It was just one example of how Tutt wanted to help improve the lives of area residents.

She says his house was also listed in the national “Green Book” published while segregation will still in effect.

“Cars had just become kind of a big deal and as Black people were able to purchase these automobiles, they wanted to be able to travel, and so it was very important for them to know where they could get gas, where they could have food, where they could have lodging, and so the “Green Book” was published every year to basically give African Americans a road map to get across the country if they needed to,” said Nunnelly

The weekly newspaper, which also had a Springfield version by the same name, was published until 1933.