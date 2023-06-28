JOPLIN, Mo. — Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas – and now Joplin, Missouri.

The Great Race has returned.

Joplin is the 10th of 17 destinations between St. Augustine, Florida and Colorado Springs.

More than 100 vintage vehicles – from 1907 to 1974 – rotate drivers and navigators during this nine-day, 2,300 mile time-trial competition.

Each morning, teams are given turn-by-turn instructions 30 minutes before they depart.

No cell phones. No GPS. No maps.

Teams are penalized if they arrive too early – or too late.

“These are our scores for today. You can see we got pretty close for today. We got 00.00.01 second. We got really close to a perfect score, which is an ace. All zeros. As we go into today, we are in fourth place, so we’ll see how we are after this. We were thirty seconds away from first place, so it’s anybody’s game,” said Joshua Walker, Pro, Automotive Technologies, St. Louis Community College.

“It’s really good. The teams are all making it. The cars sometimes break down on the way and don’t make it in, but it seems like they all have scored and coming in. It’s really good. It’s good to have them here in town. Hope to have them back soon,” said Patrick Tuttle, Director of Visit Joplin MO.

Teams leave for Emporia, Kansas in the morning.

The race ends on Sunday in Colorado Springs — where the grand champion will be awarded $50,000.