JOPLIN, Mo. — If you were driving around Joplin earlier this afternoon, you likely saw this in the sky.

The Goodyear Blimp made a stop at the Joplin Regional Airport, capturing the eyes of many onlookers.

As defined by the Oxford English Dictionary, a blimp is a small, nonrigid airship. However, the newer Goodyear Zeppelin NT models are considered ‘semi-rigid’.

According to the Goodyear Blimp website, there are four current blimps that the company uses; the Wingfoot One, Wingfoot Two, Wingfoot Three, and the Europe Blimp.

‘Wingfoot’ refers to the Wingfoot Lake in Suffield, Ohio.

The blimp that visited the Four States today (Sunday) was the Wingfoot Three, as noted by the tail of the airship.

The Wingfoot Three is the newest addition to the Goodyear Blimp fleet, having first flown in 2018.