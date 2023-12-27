JOPLIN, Mo. — A gift certificate for tracing your family tree is often a popular gift this time of year. But you don’t have to open your wallet to hear more about Grandma and Grandpa.

Many libraries, like the Joplin Public Library, offer genealogy resources free to patrons. Things like paper records of Missouri maps, the census, and obituaries from the area. Other resources are digital, but there are some rules about “how” you use them.

“We have a host of databases that you can use. but probably the most popular one is Ancestry. and people, you can go on there and search for different people in your family tree. To be able to do that, you have to be in the library though. The people that own that database are very strict about how they let that resource be used and so you can’t just log in with your library card – you have to be in the library,” said Jeanna Gockley.

Those wanting to learn more about the resources offered at the library can do so through this link.