JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin store is lending a helping hand to other small businesses, today (Saturday).

All that happened at the Front Page Store in Joplin.

They allowed nearly a dozen local vendors a place to set up shop for customers.

Many of them were offering homemade items like jewelry, sourdough bread, indoor and outdoor decor, plants – and much more.

Folks also enjoyed live entertainment and bounce houses.

Jon Page is the owner of Front Page.

He says he periodically loves to offer a chance for vendors to set up on his property and showcase their work.

“That’s the backbone of us here. You’re right, these people are, they’re no different than I am, you know, there may be a little difference in scale, but they’re pretty much the way I started almost 40 years ago, if you can believe that. Anyway, yeah, I don’t mind trying to give a leg up and we’re all helping each other,” said Jon Page, Owner, Front Page.

“Front Page” will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 12th, from noon until 4:00 p.m.

The store’s event organizer says they are actively looking for hair stylists to provide free haircuts on that day for students.