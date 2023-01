JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a college student (or a parent of one), keep this in mind.

The deadline to apply for “FAFSA”, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is February first.

Students who complete it by that date are guaranteed funding if they meet eligibility requirements.

Those who do so before April first could still receive help, but only if funding is still available.

You can apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, here.