JOPLIN, Mo. — School may be out for the summer – but a relatively new summer school is still enrolling students right now.

It’s the Compass Academy Network – designed for middle school students.

The organization started in 2019 and is now available to only students in the Joplin, Riverton, and Columbus school districts.

But the organization has future plans to expand throughout the Midwest.

Today, school officials held a welcome event at Joplin’s Cunningham Park – featuring an ice cream social.

School leaders say today’s event is a good time to get those first day of school nerves out of the way – before it’s time to get back in the classroom.

“Lots of schools, especially rural schools, don’t have all the resources that you need. So, we kind of step in and help with that in the summer to kind of enrich and help build leaders, so that we can send them back into their school community and hopefully have a ripple effect in there,” said Syeda Greenlee, Regional Director, Compass Academy Network.

Again – it’s not too late to enroll. Classes begin at the start of July.

For more information about the “Compass Academy Network” — or to enroll today, visit their website here.