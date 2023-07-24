JOPLIN, Mo. — 200 trips a day – that’s the average for Joplin’s MAPS buses.

They could handle even more if there were more buses and drivers.

“People person and like staying busy. Because we do stay busy,” said Jeri Aguas, MAPS driver.

Something Jeri Aguas enjoys. She’s been driving a MAPS bus in Joplin for more than nine years.

“Repeat customer oh all the time. All the time I have a workshop route. That I take twice a day,” said Aguas.

Even more than normal since the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service went on hold last fall due to a lack of drivers.

“We need more drivers all the time. We’re running six MAPS buses and ideally three trolleys. Unfortunately right now the trolleys are down because we don’t have enough drivers,” said Aguas.

They handle about 200 rides a day, curb to curb.

“There’s no scheduled routes. You call in it’s the pace that’s based on how many calls so there can be delays and you know, those are the challenges there,” said Tony Robyn, Joplin Asst. City Manager.

A list of challenges Joplin will focus on with a new grant from the US government. It’s $400,000 from the Federal Transit Administration.

“It’s very Joplin-centric. We’re hoping through these planning funds will allow us an opportunity to reframe that more regionally. We know that our riders are a more regional population are not just from Joplin. So we’re hoping to look to our regional partners as well and participate in this process to come up with a better more sustainable program,” said Robyn.

It’s a far-reaching process that will likely play out through 2026 — and could include options like creating a standalone Joplin Area Transit Authority. But they’re also hoping to restart trolley service much sooner.

“If we were able to get drivers now, we’d be able to reboot that system. That’s always been the goal to get transportation back up for Joplin area. So that’s the objective. This planning grant is really longer-term to create a more sustainable and dynamic program for the future,” said Robyn.