JOPLIN, Mo. — After receiving a fraudulent check last week, representatives with Arvest Bank in Joplin have some helpful tips on how to keep your bank account safe this holiday season.

Despite the majority of banking being conducted online nowadays, many people still use paper checks and do so quite regularly during the holidays. Arvest officials said they actually had a person last week steal a personal check out of the trash and attempt to write themselves a check for $8,000.

They say something like this can be avoided by either shredding used checks, filing them away, or…

“The best way to stop check fraud, is to not use checks, if you can. I understand there are some places that have to use checks but if there is another option, check with your local banker, check with those services you are using, they might offer that automatic payment options,” said Matthew Walton, Arvest Branch Sales Manager.

Also, never leave a personal check in your mailbox. It’s always good practice to take it directly to the post office.