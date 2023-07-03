JOPLIN, Mo. — The days surrounding the 4th of July are some of the hardest days of the year for our furry friends.

It can also be an even busier time for local animal shelters.

“Like most dogs, he’s very frightened by them, surprised and they don’t know where they’re coming from,” said Greg Dopson, Joplin resident.

He’s, of course, talking about fireworks and how his dog, Toby, certainly doesn’t enjoy the Fourth of July.

And right now – the “Joplin Humane Society” has around 650 pets in its care – maxing out capacity.

On top of that – this time of year produces the most run-away pets, and many end up at the shelter.

“This year, we’re really hoping that after years and years of advice, people are taking it to heart and making sure that they’re keeping their pets safe at home. So, some of the things that we’re really encouraging people to do is at night, make sure your pets are inside. That’s going to be the safest place for them,” said Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society, Shelter Services Manager.

It’s also crucial that your pet has some sort of identification in case they get scared and run away.

That could be a collar tag with a phone number and home address – or, making sure your pet has a microchip.

We caught up with Joplin resident Greg Dopson and his dog, Toby – around 4 pm on Monday at “Mercy Park.”

Dopson was out walking Toby specifically at that time – making sure Toby could get his exercise before the noise starts.

“In the evenings, we’ve been giving him hemp pills that we purchased at a local dog supply place in Joplin. And they seem to help quite a bit. They don’t necessarily sedate him, but they make him mellow. And he’s able to withstand the loud booms and scary sounds a lot more,” said Dopson.

At the shelter – caregivers have speakers playing calming music for the pets.

And they won’t be all alone on the 4th – crews come in to take care of chores – but most importantly, they give those animals plenty of love and comfort.

“It’s years of practice, so we’ve really got it down to a science. We have an amazing staff here that absolutely loves the animals, so we couldn’t be more fortunate,” said Fisher.