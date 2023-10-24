JOPLIN, Mo. — The excitement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continues on, this time with a connection to southwest Missouri. It involves a local bracelet retail store.

“It’s probably one of our most popular style beads,” said Misha Wilson, Erimish Co-Owner.

It’s the bracelet getting all the attention lately, spotted on pop star Taylor Swift’s wrist during the last Chiefs game.

“It’s just a simple gold bead that just had a number on it with some hearts,” said Wilson.

But it’s not just any number; it’s Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s jersey number, 87.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind,” said Wilson.

Owners of Joplin-based Erimish Bracelet say it was made custom for Taylor.

“We just kind of started figuring this out yesterday morning. Sales have been great, we’ve sold more than we could ever imagine of just that single bracelet,” said Wilson.

So, how did they figure out it was Erimish?

Owner Misha Wilson and her sister Erica say they’re pretty close with Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi.

Randi then asked the ladies if they’d like to give some custom bracelets to Taylor.

They did, but they weren’t sure if and when Taylor would wear one until their “Wildest Dreams” came true on Sunday during the Chiefs-Chargers game.

“We had no idea that she had them yet. We hadn’t talked to Randi or anybody. And then, we just saw it all over the news, and we were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Is that our bracelet?’ you know, and we waited for confirmation, and sure enough!” said Wilson.

“Erimish” makes custom bracelets as gifts for many wives and mothers of NFL players, like Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, who’s been wearing these bracelets for quite a while now.

But something has changed these last few days.

“We’ve gotten a lot of people that didn’t even know we existed. They are customizing their own, but a lot of people are just ordering her favorite, you know, 13 and 87, his number. They’re ordering those numbers, but we’re getting a lot of custom numbers too,” said Wilson.

And as Chiefs fans themselves, Misha and Erica say the focus has been pretty special lately.

“We’re huge football fans, sports fans in general. So, Taylor Swift was just kind of the cherry on top, you know, for all of that because it’s like our favorite team, and you know, some ‘Swifties’ around here, so it’s just been really cool,” said Wilson.

“Erimish” has also invited Taylor Swift to come to the warehouse in Joplin to make her own custom bracelets… but only time will tell.