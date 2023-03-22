JOPLIN, Mo. — Moving trucks are in the future for those at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

An anonymous donor is helping the group to take ownership of the former South Joplin Christian church, at 19th and Pearl.

While the building is about the same age as their current facility, it’s in better shape, is larger, and has more storage and parking.

Workers say those are crucial differences, badly needed given the demand for programming they’ve seen recently.

“It’s about two times the size of where we are currently. And so we are excited to expand what we’re doing. And it will allow us to grow more programs we have grown exponentially over the last two years. We have already outgrown the building we’re in that we’re even just restoring, currently,” said Jen Black, SWMO Alliance.

They plan on moving to the new building later next month, and continuing repairs to the current building at 16th and Wall.

Volunteers interested in helping with the transition can pitch in on moving day, or help with financial donations toward either building.