JOPLIN, Mo. — A local restaurant is now all over YouTube.

An online show featuring Joplin’s Hackett Hot Wings was released, tonight (Tuesday).

The restaurant hosted a watch party for its America’s Best Restaurant episode called, “Swimmin’ in the Sauce.”

The YouTube show features eateries across the United States.

The Hackett episode was filmed in August and highlights the restaurant’s 17 different sauces.

“It’s just been really great and like I said it’s been a wonderful experience so we’re really blessed and we thank the Joplin community and the Four State area,” said Jacqueline Hackett, Hackett Hot Wings Owner.

The episode is on YouTube, as well as the restaurant’s Facebook page.