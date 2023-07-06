JOPLIN, Mo. — Police had a man in custody they suspected of burglarizing a Joplin charity, but had to let him go.

Less than a week after a man broke into The Alliance of Southwest Missouri’s building at 1901 S Pearl, one of their employees reported seeing that same man in the area of 21st and Joplin.

Police responded and arrested Jeremy Blevins,33, and believe he was the man seen on surveillance footage, damaging the offices and stealing food from the Alliance’s food pantry. Because a warrant was not issued in time, police were required to release him.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri announced Wednesday that a private donor gave the organization $5,000 after hearing about the burglary last month. The break-in resulted in an array of damages and stolen items.

The donor wants to remain anonymous.

Jeremy Blevins 2021 Booking Photo Blevins seen in surveillance footage from June 22nd, 2023

Blevins is now charged with burglary and property damage. He remains at large and police are asking for help in finding him.

Blevins has a history of burglary, theft, tampering with a motor vehicle. JPD says they have arrested Blevins on a couple of occasions this year. If you see Blevins or know his whereabouts, please contact your local police department.