JOPLIN, Mo. — Crowder College is now the home of a brand-new surgical classroom.

Officials celebrated its completion in partnership with Mercy Hospital.

The classroom is inside the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center, and mimics a real surgical room in a hospital OR.

It allows surgical tech students to work hands-on with the tools they will use daily.

More than a dozen students are currently in the program, and some are set to receive their certifications and associate degrees in May.

Many of them also already have jobs lined up.

It’s something officials say is a benefit to the students, the hospital, and the patients they serve.

“This is an opportunity to be right hand-in-hand with a surgeon and actually doing procedures with a surgeon, it’s a pretty neat process,” said Ike Isenhower, Chair of the Allied Health Division, Cowder College.

“We saw it as an investment and an opportunity to grow our coworkers, an opportunity to make a difference for the health care workers in this area,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, President, Mercy Joplin of Southwest Missouri Communities.

Mercy Hospital provided all of the equipment and funding for the lab.