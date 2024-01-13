JOPLIN, Mo. — A reminder, mail carriers don’t get snow days.

Officials with the United States Postal Service remind residents to think of their mail carrier amid weather like this.

Postal workers deliver in rain, sleet, and snow, and there are a few things we can do to make things easier on them.

If snow banks produced by snow plows block your mailbox – or if your mailbox is attached to the front of your house – simply clearing a path goes a long way.

“And a lot of times, those road crews who do a great job, when they plow the roads they bank that snow up against those mailboxes and we can’t reach across to reach to your mailbox so what we are asking folks to do, if you could clear a path about a car-length to get to the mailbox, a car-length at the mailbox so we can reach over and service it, and a little bit so we can get out and take our turn to get back on the road, we would really appreciate that,” said Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist.

If your mailbox is blocked by snow and cannot be serviced by a mail carrier, USPS will attempt to deliver your mail the following day.