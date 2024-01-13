JOPLIN, Mo. — A local library offered something fun for the kids on this cold day.

It was Super “Saturday Winter Wonder” at the Joplin Public Library today.

Kids’ activities and games were stationed all around the Children’s Library to give kids the opportunity to learn – while playing and having fun.

Activities included computer math games, making their snowflakes, puzzles, and even penguin bowling. The goal today was to get the kids learning.

“You know it can range from life skills like waiting in line and socializing, how to use scissors and glue. Really, there’s no limit to what they can learn,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

The Joplin Public Library does a “Super Saturday” event every season – making the next one spring-themed.