JOPLIN, Mo. — If you hadn’t heard by now, Joplin has a new soul food restaurant.

Sum’na Eat is giving customers a full traditional soul food experience. Meatloaf, fried catfish, pork chops, neck bones, greens, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and all kinds of desserts. However, the menu changes every day. It’s posted on the board inside the restaurant, as well as on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The hours are also unique. It’s open from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

“Why should the working man who gets off at three in the morning or 1:00 in the morning can’t get something to eat, even if the man calls you and says, hey, can I put a to-go order in? And it’s 2:55. We will make it just as fresh as we did if it was 3 p.m. for any and everybody to come in here and eat,” said Eustacia Cobb.

As we were talking, I had to have something to eat. First, I tried the mashed potatoes.

“Whoo, it’s that fried butter corn. Whoo, you heard that crunch,” said Eustacia.

The restaurant is also open from noon to 8 on Sundays. It’s located at 1303 West 7th Street.