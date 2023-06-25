JOPLIN, Mo. — Musicians at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School created quite the patriotic atmosphere, today (Sunday).

The school held its annual “Summer Symphony – An American Salute.”

It’s an annual concert held before the Fourth of July – since 2012.

The performance doesn’t just feature students from “Thomas Jefferson” – this group also includes musicians and students of all ages and from all over our area – who just enjoy making music together.

All of the music focused on American favorites that everyone could enjoy – like “Liberty Fanfare” and “An American in Paris Suite.”

“Today’s concert is a concert of iconic American music. Music by Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin and Aaron Copland and John Williams. Music that’s very recognizable from lots of different time periods in the 20th century, but it all sounds so American and so appealing. And this time of the year, you know, getting ready for the Fourth of July, it really rings true in the hearts of lots of people,” said John Atteberry, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, Music Teacher.

And before each piece – Molly Williams – the em-cee for today’s concert and another music teacher at the school – offered some history about the next song – like its origins and information about the artist who wrote the song.