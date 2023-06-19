JOPLIN, Mo. — If you fired up your grill or had a bonfire to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, you weren’t alone.

But those events can be memorable for the wrong reasons.

There are some basic rules to follow to keep your family get-together from becoming more memorable than it needs to be.

For one, only use lighter fluid to light a charcoal grill — and make sure that grill is at least 10 feet away from the house.

Also, make sure there’s nothing above the grill that could catch on fire.

“So grills and fire pits, for example, need to be away from the home. Even if you have a deck that your grill is sitting on, make sure that it’s being cared for and it’s not an aged deck. Those materials can be very combustible. Even the setting of a fire pit and grill matters,” said Zachary Sloan, Owner, Servpro, Carthage & Joplin.

Sloan says it’s a good idea to know what kind of burning conditions there are any time you plan an outdoor fire.

If red flag conditions exist, be extra careful to make sure coals and the burning embers they give off stay inside the grill, and that someone is always with the grill while it’s hot.

“Even if your grill and fire pit have been in the same place for many years, those settings can change and that can cause very serious problems,” said Sloan.

If a problem occurs, companies like Servpro can help return your home to what it looked like before.

“Emergency cleanup, fire cleanup, take the contents, we clean the contents, clean the structure, and then we also have a build-back team to do all the build back on the property,” said Sloan.