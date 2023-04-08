JOPLIN, Mo. — Local college students spent their Saturday morning taking part in a different kind of education.

Members of the Green Bandana Project took time to learn about how they can help someone in a mental health crisis.

It’s thanks to the Ozark Center, an affiliate of Freeman Health System, and Riley Laver, the founder of the Green Bandana Project.

The group focuses on mental health awareness and resources for local university students while sporting a green bandana.

Officials from the Ozark Center talked about “QPR”, or “question, persuade, refer.”

It’s a strategy, officials say, that can initiate the first steps of providing help to those suffering from mental health struggles.

Laver says it’s necessary for everyone, but especially university students.

“As soon as this training is over this afternoon, if they encounter someone, they’re going to know what to do, they’re going to have tools in their toolbox and they’re going to be able to make that resource referral right then. And the most important thing is it’s free. There’s no charge, it’s free, and it’s confidential. And people fear, ‘Well, they’ll open a record.’ And no, a record is not opened, you do not become a consumer or a client of Ozark Center just because you seek crisis services or make a phone call,” said Debbie Fitzgerald, Director of Crisis Services, Ozark Center.

“A lot of us have experienced a lot of depression, anxiety, just all of the mental health issues that are possible, basically we go through them. And, a lot of us don’t know where to go for the help, so, this is where we’re hoping to really end the stigma,” said Riley Laver, Founder, Green Bandana Project.

Remember, anyone, anywhere, can always call the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline at any time.

For additional resources, visit the Ozark Center’s website, here.