DUQUESNE, Mo. — Storms caused damage to this metal building on East 20th Street.

It’s “Crash Champions” at the corner of East 20th Street and Stephens Boulevard in Duquesne.

It lost portions of its roof, which are now piles of debris, just off the roadway.

The structures around it on 20th Street appear to be okay, power lines were reported down, as well.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service say it likely happened shortly after 9 p.m.

The NWS relayed a special weather statement around that time for 50-mile-per-hour winds.

Several hundred customers in Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma lost power, as well.