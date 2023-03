Joplin firefighters called to put out basement fire

108 North Jackson Avenue, Joplin, Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin firefighters were called to the scene of a residential structure fire in Joplin’s historic Murphysburg Residential District, Wednesday evening (3/22).

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at 108 North Jackson Avenue.

Fire crews say they found smoke coming from the basement of a home, currently being renovated.

They were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Authorities report no injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.