JOPLIN, Mo. — A part of this year’s Super Bowl festivities is helping area kids connect with their future.

Experts from Stokes Robotics visited kids in the Summer Discovery Program at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School Wednesday. The session focused on applied programming and robotics for third through fifth-grade students from across the Four States.

You may remember Stokes Robotics was featured as part of this year’s Super Bowl festivities.

“They’re learning to program and learning to troubleshoot and things like that, and we wanted them to see some more advanced robots and see some of the things they could do after high school and while they’re in college and after college,” said Robert Carlson, Dir. of Tech. & Comm., Thomas Jefferson Indep. Day School.

The kids in the Summer Discovery Program come from school districts in southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, and northeast Oklahoma.