JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve had triple-digit temperatures this past week – right before a major summer holiday – and many are finding themselves in the water staying cool and enjoying the festivities.

That was certainly the case, today (Sunday) at Joplin’s Schifferdecker Family Aquatic Center.

Hundreds were having fun in the sun – riding a favorite water slide, doing tricks off the diving board – or laying back on an inflatable.

Parents bringing the whole family tell us they feel safe while their kids play – thanks to lifeguards posted in different areas.

Some families also told us what they love most about spending the day at the aquatic center.

“Well, today’s our first time at Schifferdecker. And so we decided to pack up with all the neighborhood kids and head on down and see what they had in store. It’s amazing and we’re just having some family fun, getting ready for the Fourth,” said Erica & Nova, spending the day at Schifferdecker Family Aquatic Center.

“We have come to Schifferdecker pool for many years, but we also come on the free swims, on I believe it’s Wednesday nights, but we’re just here soaking up the sun,” said Sarah & her son.

“I really enjoy swimming and I really like the slides and my friend is here, today. And it’s my first time doing the diving board today and I just think it’s really fun,” said Levi, spending the day at Schifferdecker Family Aquatic Center.

The Aquatic Center opened at 1 p.m. this afternoon – and by around 3:30 p.m. – there had already been over 300 visitors.