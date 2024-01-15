JOPLIN, Mo. — Even with temperatures well below freezing, first responders say it isn’t safe to try to walk on frozen bodies of water.

Ponds and lakes can’t freeze unless the body of water cools down to 4 degrees for an extended period.

Assistant Chief Andrew Jiles of the Carl Junction Fire Department says while the temperature is cold enough for ponds and lakes to freeze, it’s dangerous to try to walk or skate on them.

Jiles says where we are, temperatures don’t get cold enough for that.

“That’s never a good idea to go out on something like that because we’re not in place of the northern part of the country and stuff like that where it’s long extended months at a time frozen time. We’re a couple of days at a time, and that’s never enough time to truly make those places safe to go out on,” said Andrew Jiles, Assistant Chief, Carl Junction Fire Department.

He says you shouldn’t go out on the ice, but if you do and fall through, the first thing to do is stay calm and maintain your breathing.

If you start to panic, it could make your situation even more dangerous.

Jiles says to find what’s solid around you and stay put.

And if you see someone fall in, don’t go out on the ice and try to help them.

Instead, talk to them, keep them calm, and call 911 immediately.