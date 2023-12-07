JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s fourth annual Roll-N-Stroll offers you a fun way to keep moving during the winter months.

To participate, first register with Joplin Parks and Recreation for the all-inclusive activity challenge. After that, log at least 5 activities during the tracking period, which runs through December 31st.

And organizers say you can participate at your own convenience.

“Wherever you are active. So if that’s in your home, if that’s in a gym, if that’s walking down the road or the street, it’s just wherever you’re active. So you’re on your own time. You’re just tracking those activities. A show like, ‘See? I am being active,'” said Jessica Johnson, Joplin Recreation Coordinator.

You can drop off your completed activity log at the Joplin Athletic Complex. The first 200 participants will receive a knit beanie — thanks to MSSU.