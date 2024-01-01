JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Four-State area has a nature walk voted among the 150 most popular in the country.

New Year’s Day is a time of renewal and family bonding. Across the country, families come together to share meals, enjoy the outdoors, and partake in celebratory parades, creating memories that last a lifetime. Among these cherished traditions, nature walks stand out as a refreshing way to start the year with nature’s tranquility and beauty.

Roark Creek Waterfall Trail in Branson is rated as one of the top family-friendly hikes by All Trails.

This nearly two-mile trail meanders along Roark Creek, leading to a cascading waterfall. The trail passes through large rock formations and crosses Roark Creek twice, so waterproof shoes might be a good idea. Be mindful that the trail can be muddy if it has rained recently, and it sometimes closes after heavy rainfalls​​.

Sustainable Jungle recently commissioned a survey aimed at discovering the best nature walks to do on New Year’s Day and several were from Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

A poll of 3,000 families reveals the 150 most sought-after nature walks to experience on the first day of 2024.

Click here to see the country’s top 150 nature walks on New Year’s Day.

“These top 150 nature walks provide a guide for anyone interested in enjoying the beauty of the outdoors while fostering a deeper appreciation for our natural world. By exploring these destinations, we hope to inspire a greater sense of responsibility and stewardship for the environment as we embark on a new year of conservation, renewal and change.” Amber McDaniel, Sustainable Jungle

TOP TEN NATURE WALKS

#1 — Lanikai Pillbox Hike in Oahu, Hawaii.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the islands’ beauty, Lanikai Pillbox Hike on Oahu emerged as the most sought-after nature walk to experience on New Year’s Day. It is a 1.6-mile hike offering panoramic views of Lanikai and Kailua. It can be a challenging hike with some rocky parts, ideal for families who hike often.

#2 — Lookout Mountain Trails in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In second place came Lookout Mountain Trails in Chattanooga. Offering a range of trails with varying difficulty, the area around Lookout Mountain is perfect for families. The Guild-Hardy Trail is a popular option, providing a relatively easy and scenic walk through the forest with views of Chattanooga.

#3 — Waimea Valley Botanical Gardens Trail in Oahu, Hawaii.

The third most popular New Year’s Day walk in the country is also in Hawaii. This 1.9-mile trail is more of a walk than a hike, passing through beautiful botanical gardens and ending at Waimea Falls.

#4 — Tomoka State Park, Florida.

In fourth position is Tomoka State Park. It offers scenic trails where families can enjoy a leisurely walk amidst natural beauty. The Tomoka Trail is a half-mile trail that takes you along the Tomoka Point peninsula, and it’s known for its beautiful shady maritime oak trees.

#5 — Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico.

This walk offers a unique experience of exploring cool cave formations. The Big Room trail is around 1.25+ miles and has an option to take an elevator back up, which can be great for kids.

#6 — Amicalola Falls State Park Trails, Georgia.

Located in the North Georgia mountains, this park is home to the tallest waterfall in Georgia, Amicalola Falls. The park offers various hiking trails, including the East Ridge Trail, which is a moderate 2.1-mile loop that provides stunning views of the waterfall and surrounding forests. There’s also a short, paved path to an overlook for those looking for an easier option.

#7 — Discovery Park Loop Trail in Seattle, Washington.

This 2.8-mile loop trail in Seattle’s largest park offers a mix of forest and beach with views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. It’s an easy, well-maintained trail that’s perfect for families looking for a nature escape within the city.

#8 — San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Texas.

This park offers a unique blend of natural beauty and historical significance. The Mission Reach Trail connects several historic missions and provides an easy, flat path suitable for all ages. It’s a great way to enjoy nature while also learning about Texas history.

#9 — Great Falls Park Trails near McLean, Virginia.

Just outside of Washington, D.C., this park offers several easy trails that provide spectacular views of the falls where the Potomac River builds up speed and force as it falls over a series of steep, jagged rocks and flows through the narrow Mather Gorge. The River Trail, in particular, is a favorite for families.

#10 — Radnor Lake State Park Trails in Nashville, Tennessee

Rounding up the top 10 is Radnor Lake State Park. This state park features several easy trails that loop around Radnor Lake, providing a tranquil nature experience right in the city. The Lake Trail, in particular, is a flat, 1.3-mile path that’s perfect for a leisurely family walk.

The nature walks in Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas are:

Missouri

George Owens Nature Park, Independence

River Scene Trail at Castlewood State Park, St. Louis County

Oklahoma

Alabaster Caverns State Park, Woodward County

Robbers Cave Trail, Lattimer County

Keystone State Park, Sand Springs

Kansas

Konza Prairie Nature Trail, Riley County

Cedar Bluff State Park, Tregio County

Clinton State Park, Douglas County

Arkansas