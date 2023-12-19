JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin students at Stapleton Elementary were rewarded for their generosity in giving back Tuesday.

The kids collected 2,500 food items for Watered Gardens to help people in need over the holidays. The class that brought the most donations had the opportunity to duct tape Stapleton Principal Kasey Pliler to the wall during a school assembly.

The event drew lots of cheering from the crowd, emphasizing the power of helping others.

“It’s just important to see how to give back is a reward in and of itself, even without the fun activities to do or any of the monetary rewards that they could possibly get. Just that good feeling of hey look what I did something great for the community,” said Abbey Holloway, Stapleton Elementary Special Education Teacher.

“It feels good because I want them to have the best holiday season that they can, ’cause if we get to have on I feel like they should have one too,” said Brynlee, Stapleton Elementary 5th Grader.

“It was actually pretty fun to just like bring everything and just try to meet our goal. And we actually went 500 past our goal,” said Nathaniel, Stapleton Elementary 5th Grader.

The students decked out Principal Pliler in Chiefs gear while he was taped to the wall, hoping to convince him to become a fan, as he currently cheers for the New England Patriots.