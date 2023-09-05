JOPLIN, Mo. — Staffing levels are rising at the Joplin Police Department, after a number of changes to attract and keep officers.

“In the last year I started my application process in about September,” said JPD Ofc. Tiffany Osborne.

Ofc. Tiffany Osborne was hired the next month – starting the law enforcement academy in January.

She says it’s something that’s always been in the back of her mind.

“The officers that passed really made me want to apply – it really tugged on my heartstrings. To do something that made me feel good, that I can be proud of and make my daughter proud,” said Osborne.

She’s one of eight officers currently in the Field Training Officer program in house.

Eight more are in the academy – leaving several positions still to fill.

“It’s better just in the sense that our open position number we’re down to 10, whereas before we were, we were in that low to almost mid-20s range. So we have definitely made improvements and we’ve gone through another hiring cycle right now,” said JPD Capt. William Davis.

Capt. William Davis says in the last few years, JPD had been struggling with hiring and retention.

That led to increasing salaries and bigger signing bonuses.

“The change in the retirement system and the addition of additional benefits and upgrading equipment, fleet, the vehicles we drive,” said Davis.

JPD is also paying for the Law Enforcement Academy for recruits and tweaking the hiring process.

They still have a number of benchmarks an applicant must meet while relaxing standards on facial hair and some tattoos.

“We’re constantly evaluating the way we do things and we have changed just a little bit,” said Davis.

And Capt. Davis adds – they’re still looking for the next hire.

“Anybody interested in becoming a police officer? easiest ways to go online. See job website and fill out an online application. And that’s what gets the process started,” said Davis.