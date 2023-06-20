JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Bright Futures gets some help today from some very young volunteers.

This afternoon kids from St. Paul’s Summer Academy visited the donation center to help out.

There were around 20 to 25 volunteers who sorted backpacks, packed them with school supplies, and organized some hangers among other things.

Bright Futures Joplin Director Amanda Stone says the organization could not run without volunteers, and the younger ones are very important.

“I think it’s really important for kids to learn to serve, to serve others is very important. Um, they’re doing things for kids they’re going to school with and they don’t even realize which kids don’t have enough. Um, but Bright Futures provides those kids with what they need. And so, volunteers do a lot of the work in the donation center, for sure,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Director.

Stone says even though school just let out, they’re already hard at work getting ready next school year.

If you would like to help out, just contact Bright Futures Joplin, visit their Facebook page here.