JOPLIN, Mo. — Mineral enthusiasts gathered today (Sunday) for the Spring Rock Show.

It was held at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum” — and featured more than a dozen vendors — showcasing their collection of minerals, fossils, and jewelry — among other items.

It’s hosted by the “Tri-State Gem and Mineral Society”.

The strong significance of this event — it takes place above the “Tri-State Mining District” — an area that saw 3,500 zinc mines back in the 1950s and 60s.

600 of those mines were in the Joplin area.

Society members want to keep people interested in minerals — especially children.

“You bring a kid to this rock show and they go nuts. Kids like rocks and so do adults. The hobby used to be much larger than it is now — but it’s still alive — and so we see a lot of kids at the show. Each dealer specializes in something different — but almost everybody has something for the kids,” said Marvin Dahmen.

The “Tri-State Gem and Mineral Society” holds monthly meetings at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”.

Group leaders welcome anyone interested in minerals — despite your knowledge of them.