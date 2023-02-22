JOPLIN, Mo. — Citing economical difficulties and elevated operating costs, Spring River Christian Village is closing two areas of its care facility.

The affected areas include two health centers which serve skilled nursing and long-term care, according to a news release. The costs of nursing and long-term care providers were two of the many reasons for the closures, as were “rising wage pressures; and now soaring inflation challenges,” according to Jennifer Knecht, Christian Horizons Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Spring River noted that its independent living, assisted living and memory support areas will remain fully operational and are unaffected. Employees working these sections will keep their jobs.

Representatives say they are working with everyone affected by this decision, including residents, families and employees, but wouldn’t comment on the actual number of those impacted by the closures.

Christian Horizons, the parent company of Spring River Christian Village, says more than 135 skilled nursing centers closed last year with more expected for 2023.