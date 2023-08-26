JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is dead after a car crash in Joplin this morning. (Saturday)

32-year-old Ryan Malone of Springdale, Arkansas, died from injuries he sustained in this crash on I-44 near the Main Street exit.

Around 11 this morning, JPD responded to the area after receiving reports about a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed – running off the roadway.

Officers say a passenger in the crash was also injured and transported to Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries.

Preliminary results show Malone drove his Lamborghini off the interstate, striking a guardrail, and then ended up traveling over the Main Street on-ramp down into an embankment.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is continuing its investigation and says more details will be released as they become available.