JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Spiva Center For The Arts” received a special gift tonight (7/13).

It’s $120,000 from the “Friends of St. Avips.” Each year, the group hosts a gala as a way to raise money.

This year’s event, held in May, featured the theme, “An Evening in Paris.” The money raised from the gala goes to fund Spiva’s yearly operations.

“Just like all non-profit organizations, they all depend on donors and generous people, and you know the Friends of St. Avips was developed to do just that, to support the art center, and so we’ve been able to do that for many years, and they need it every year. We’re just happy that it keeps doing great, keeps increasing.” said Friends of St. Avips Member, Gay Cragin Currence.

This year is extra special for the “Friends of St. Avips.” It’s not only their 60th anniversary, but they also presented their largest check ever to Spiva.